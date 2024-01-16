VCHA to Open for K-Pop Superstars TWICE at Special Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Performance

This special one-night-only concert will mark TWICE's final U.S. date of their 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE,' as well as the group's only scheduled U.S. date in 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo 3 World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

VCHA to Open for K-Pop Superstars TWICE at Special Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Performance

VCHA - a first-of-its-kind global, female pop-group from K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Republic Records – announced that they will take the stage at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as the opening act for K-Pop superstars TWICE as a part of the group's ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE concert on March 16th.  

This special one-night-only concert will mark TWICE's final U.S. date of their 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE,' as well as the group's only scheduled U.S. date in 2024.  Get tickets for ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE Click Here.

This exciting news not only marks VCHA's first U.S. performance, but also comes as the group prepares for the release of their highly anticipated debut single, “Girls of the Year,” which was announced via their social media on January 1st. Packaged as a two-song release, along with the track “XO Call Me,” the new single will be released to all streaming and digital platforms on January 26th.

VCHA entered the music scene in 2023 through the competition series A2K, after group members – Camila, Lexi, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee – were revealed during the show's two-part finale in September. In conjunction with the group's official announcement and the conclusion of A2K, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT) in September 2023, which was packaged together with three tracks; “Y.O.Universe,”Go Getter” and “Know Me Like That”. 

The music video for "Y.O.Universe" went on to reach #1 on the US Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart, while its official music video ranked first in YouTube Trending Worldwide, fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release. The group released a second pre-debut single in November 2023 with “Ready for the World,” a full version of the beloved A2K theme song.

Tickets for the special one-night-only ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE concert event are available for purchase Click Here. VIP packages are also available, and more information can be found at vipnation.com.

About VCHA:  

Formed under K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, VCHA is a first-of-its-kind global pop girl group trained through the K-Pop system. Comprised of 6 members – Camila, Lexi, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee – the group was formed through the competition series A2K (from JYP Entertainment, Republic Records, and Federal Film) and revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023.

Following the show's conclusion, the group released two pre-debut singles, SeVit (NEW LIGHT) and “Ready for the World” which are available now. VCHA is now gearing up for their official debut on January 26th, 2024.  

The name VCHA is based on the Korean word meaning “shine the light.” The group believes in authenticity, togetherness, and the idea that we are all special because we are all different.   




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies,' a podcast play spotlighting the true story of musician Kabin Thomas. Follow Thomas as he navigates challenges, teaching about Beethoven and Abel Meeropol, and finding his place in Hollywood. Directed by Devereau Chumrau and starring Amir Abdullah. Listen for free at Open-Door Playhouse.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Las Vegas! The winners include Majestic Repertory Theatre, Signature Productions, and more!

3
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vega Photo
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas

Comedian Don Barnhart brings his nightly residency and hilarious comedy to Downtown Las Vegas. From family-friendly to no holds barred, Barnhart's comedy is smart, witty, and downright silly.

4
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'Whitesville,' a gripping three-act play in podcast form. Follow the Clayton family as they navigate the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and face their own family secrets. Don't miss this powerful production during Black History Month. Directed by Rachel Berney Needleman and featuring a talented cast.

More Hot Stories For You

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las VegasComedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13
Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling ClubRebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Peter Pan in Las Vegas Peter Pan
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies in Las Vegas Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies
Open-Door Playhouse (2/28-3/28)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Ray's Comedy World in Las Vegas Ray's Comedy World
Ray's Comedy World (1/22-1/22)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Whitesville in Las Vegas Whitesville
Open-Door Playhouse (2/13-3/15)
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/12-2/12)
First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience in Las Vegas First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
Myron's At The Smith Center (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You