Tickets On Sale for BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas

The award-winning hit production Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, will take over the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 27, 2022 and tickets are on sale now for the internationally acclaimed musical.

Set against the backdrop of the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas, the Rocky-Horror-style celebration of bombastic rock opera and live theatre will dazzle audiences every Tuesday - Sunday at 7 p.m., with performances on select days at both 7 and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BatOutOfHellVegas.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.



For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), Paradise By the Dashboard Light and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as a previously unreleased song, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most. In Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the chart-topping rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by Base Entertainment. Casting for the Las Vegas production to be announced at a later date.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical performs Tuesday - Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com.