Tickets Now On Sale For Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino In Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now available for purchase to the highly anticipated immersive entertainment experience Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay, with preview shows starting June 25. Bob Marley Hope Road celebrates the music, life and legacy of the legendary Bob Marley. This unforgettable journey invites audiences to connect with the rhythm and message of ‘One Love' like never before.

“Bob Marley Hope Road is a profound celebration of my father's legacy. We invite everyone to dive deep into this immersive experience and feel the resonating power of his music and message, connecting hearts and souls through this extraordinary journey,” said Cedella Marley, executive producer of Bob Marley Hope Road.

Bob Marley Hope Road features dynamic live performances, engaging storytelling and multi-sensory elements. More than just a tribute, this production redefines entertainment in Las Vegas with a first-of-its-kind dual experience unlike anything currently on the Strip; blending interactive storytelling by day and an electrifying live show by night. Bob Marley Hope Road operates daily and nightly with two distinct options for guests:

The Experience (Daytime Experience)

Bob Marley Hope Road, The Experience, offers an illuminating, interactive, shared and multi-sensory journey where guests can explore at their own pace. Guests will be transported to the vibrant streets of Trench Town, unleash their inner artist in hands-on interactive studios and get swept up in the electrifying energy of Bob Marley's iconic stage performances through immersive digital and analog installations. This experience is available six days a week, excluding Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. with extended evening hours on select days. Guests will experience powerful musical and visual storytelling that brings to life Bob Marley's timeless messages of truth, freedom and ‘One Love'. Tickets start at $49 (not including applicable taxes & fees) for timed entrance and $54 (not including applicable taxes & fees) for anytime access.

The Show (Nighttime Experience)

At night, the experience transforms into an exciting, intimate live show where guests are immersed in the energy and spirit of Bob Marley's music. An engaging cast representing the kaleidoscope of humanity will take audiences on a powerful musical journey through striking visuals, stunning sets and electrifying performances. With live spectacle, audience engagement and soul-stirring moments, the interactive show is an unforgettable celebration of Bob Marley's influence and impact on the world. Performing Tuesday through Saturday, this 75-minute guided journey will move guests through the pulse of Bob Marley's music, the power of his message and the transcendent vitality of Hope Road—leaving them forever changed. Tickets start at $69 (not including applicable fees & taxes).

Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, said, “Bob Marley's music is more than just sound—it's a movement, a message and a source of unity that has transcended generations. Marley's legacy continues to shape music, culture and social change, and through this one-of-a-kind production, we honor the power of his voice and the impact he continues to have on the world.”

Travis Lunn, Mandalay Bay's president & COO, said, “Mandalay Bay is leading the way with a new wave of immersive entertainment, and we're excited to introduce Bob Marley Hope Road as our latest experience. In collaboration with FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music, this is a great opportunity to celebrate Bob Marley's legacy and provide our guests with an innovative production they will enjoy.”

Visit Hope Road for more information and to buy tickets.

Comments