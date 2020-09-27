Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Smith Center Presents THE COMPOSERS SHOWCASE on September 30

Article Pixel

The stream will include performances by Grammy nominee Clint Holmes, Emmy nominee Buddy Sheffield and acclaimed jazz/soul artist Shana Tucker!

Sep. 27, 2020  

Tune into The Smith Center's Facebook page at 5 pm on Wednesday, September 30 to enjoy highlight performances by top Vegas artists from the music forum the Composers Showcase!

The stream will include performances by Grammy nominee Clint Holmes, Emmy nominee Buddy Sheffield and acclaimed jazz/soul artist Shana Tucker!

Learn more and tune in at https://www.facebook.com/thesmithcenter.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand
  • ICYMI: Watch the Top 5 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 5!