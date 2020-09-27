The Smith Center Presents THE COMPOSERS SHOWCASE on September 30

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream will include performances by Grammy nominee Clint Holmes, Emmy nominee Buddy Sheffield and acclaimed jazz/soul artist Shana Tucker!

Tune into The Smith Center's Facebook page at 5 pm on Wednesday, September 30 to enjoy highlight performances by top Vegas artists from the music forum the Composers Showcase!

Learn more and tune in at https://www.facebook.com/thesmithcenter.

