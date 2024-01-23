The Killers Las Vegas Residency Kicks Off August 14th At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

The Las Vegas residency kicks off on August 14th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The Killers have announced a special residency to take place this year in their home city of Las Vegas.
The legendary band - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back for the first time ever.
The residency will run between August 14 to 30 at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are on sale starting January 27 and will be available HERE. Special collectors programs will also be available for purchase. Full dates are below.
Last month, the group released Rebel Diamonds, a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock ‘n' roll over the last two decades. The album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the recently certified Diamond “Mr. Brightside,” along with other modern day classics “When You Were Young,” “All These Things That I've Done,” “Human,” “Read My Mind” and more.
Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Photo credit - Todd Weaver
