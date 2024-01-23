The Killers Las Vegas Residency Kicks Off August 14th At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

The Las Vegas residency kicks off on August 14th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

The Killers Las Vegas Residency Kicks Off August 14th At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

The Killers have announced a special residency to take place this year in their home city of Las Vegas.

The legendary band - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back for the first time ever.

The residency will run between August 14 to 30 at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are on sale starting January 27 and will be available HERE. Special collectors programs will also be available for purchase. Full dates are below. 

Last month, the group released Rebel Diamonds, a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock ‘n' roll over the last two decades. The album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the recently certified Diamond “Mr. Brightside,” along with other modern day classics “When You Were Young,” “All These Things That I've Done,” “Human,” “Read My Mind” and more. 

The Killers Las Vegas Residency Dates:

Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Photo credit - Todd Weaver




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Brian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort Photo
Brian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort

Brian Kilmeade will be performing at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Don't miss this exciting event!

2
Don Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON Photo
Don Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCK

The new vampire comedy, 'Don't Suck!', features an ensemble cast of comedy talent including Don Barnhart and Carrot Top.

3
BLUEYS BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith Center Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith Center

EMMY® AWARD-WINNING PHENOMENON BLUEY adds fifth live show at The Smith Center due to popular demand. New show on Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

4
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Rays Comedy World, Las Vegas Newest Comedy Club Photo
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Comedienne-ventriloquist April Brucker headlines the grand opening of Ray's Comedy World in Las Vegas. Free admission and parking at the open house event.

More Hot Stories For You

Brian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch ResortBrian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort
Don Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCKDon Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCK
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith CenterBLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith Center
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy ClubTV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Peter Pan in Las Vegas Peter Pan
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/12-2/12)
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/05-2/05)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You