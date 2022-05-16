The Doobie Brothers Launch Exclusive Las Vegas Limited Engagement

This past weekend, four-time GRAMMYÂ® Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers kicked off their exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE performing their most iconic hits for audiences full of their loyal fans.

Tickets for shows through Saturday, May 28, 2022 are on sale now here. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMYÂ® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.

Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record." In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee for 49 stops before concluding in 2022. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers are gearing up to release their autobiography, Long Train Runnin' on July 26, 2022.

