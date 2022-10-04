Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 04, 2022  

The Cocktail Cabaret Will Perform Two Showcases at Westgate This Month

"The Cocktail Cabaret" returns to the stage to present two showcase performances at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in the Concierge Lounge on Nevada Day, Oct. 28, and Oct. 29. Doors open for cocktails at 5 p.m. and show time is 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 general admission and $60 VIP includes two cocktails, buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

"It only seems appropriate that we would present our modern musical show to celebrate the cocktail culture at such a legendary Vegas venue as the Westgate, formerly the stage home of icons Elvis, Sinatra and Liberace," said Keith Thompson, co-producer, arranger, and director. "Comedic musical performer Tony Arias will guest emcee, and for those who know Tony, we're in for a wildly funny and exciting show!"

"The Cocktail Cabaret" features musical virtuosity and humor brought to life by a small cast of power-house musical performers. Original cast members Niki Scalera ("Hairspray," "Tarzan," "Footloose") and Maren Wade ("America's Got Talent," "Confessions of a Showgirl," "Pin Up," "50 Shades! The Parody") will welcome sensational baritone-tenor Doug Carpenter ("Baz," "Dirty Dancing, "Beautiful, the Carol King Musical") and veteran singer Arias as emcee.

The fantastic four-piece band is led by co-producer and renowned pianist Dr. Philip Fortenberry ("Behind the Candelabra"), drummer Don Meoli ("Jersey Boys"), bassist Josh Jones ("Million Dollar Quartet") and saxophonist John Summers ("Lady Gaga").

The audience can expect a variety of songs performed by the stellar talent: "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Viva Las Vegas," "Diamonds Are Forever," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a tribute to the blues and a musical celebration of happy hour and the cocktail culture.

Over the course of the show's year-long run at Caesars Palace in 2018, "The Cocktail Cabaret" was honored by the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" awards, earning 2018's Best Lounge Show (Silver) and Best Value Show (Bronze).

"The Cocktail Cabaret" is the first show in Las Vegas created and produced by PK Music, an entertainment company founded by powerhouse musical team Thompson ("Jersey Boys," "Idaho! The Comedy-Musical" and "The Composers Showcase") and Fortenberry, the critically acclaimed pianist who is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours ("Cats," "Ragtime," "The Lion King"), a concert headliner with his newest release, "Handful of Keys" and who was the Liberace hand/body double in HBO's biopic, "Behind the Candelabra." Producer and promoter Jeanne Bavaro joins the team for these Westgate showcases. For more information, visit www.CocktailCabaret.com.


