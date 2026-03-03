The Australian Pink Floyd Show Set to Perform at The Smith Center in 2026

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, the world's greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts by popular demand on August 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $57 go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m..

For its 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives Tour, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will take the stage with a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide.

Featuring a new stage set and video animation, cutting-edge lighting, precision lasers, massive inflatables and impeccable live sound, The Australian Pink Floyd Show offers an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for nearly 40 years, having sold nearly 5 million tickets worldwide and played in more than 35 countries. The group even performed at Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration.

The show includes a world-class light and laser show, video animations, high-resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. Additionally, in true Pink Floyd tradition, it features several huge inflatables, including a giant pig and the show's unique Pink Kangaroo.

Covering music from every era of Pink Floyd's evolution, this tour highlights The Australian Pink Floyd's unwavering commitment to the legacy of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason, delivering an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.