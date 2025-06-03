Tears For Fears to Play Six Fall Shows at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After selling out their seven previous shows at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, iconic British duo Tears For Fears have announced six additional dates for their limited engagement, Songs for a Nervous Planet. The shows will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 24, Friday, Sept. 26, Saturday, Sept. 27, Wednesday, Oct. 22, Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Citi is the official card of Tears For Fears’ exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, June 5, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT. Additional pre-sales will be held throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT online here.

Last year, the duo released a stunning concert film, Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), recorded during their sold-out international Tipping Point Tour Part 2. In conjunction, the group also released their first-ever live album Songs For A Nervous Planet, highlighting the band’s transcendent live performances as they journey through The Tipping Point Tour setlist and beyond. Along with the live recordings, the album features four new studio tracks: “Emily Said,” Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad,” "Astronaut” and “The Girl That I Call Home.”

About Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears - Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) formed in Bath, England 1981. With 30 million albums sold worldwide, performing to countless sold-out audiences and winning various awards, the band represent an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognisant lyricism, guitar bombast and new wave innovation.

Their 1983 debut The Hurting yielded anthems such as “Mad World,” “Change,” and “Pale Shelter,” reaching RIAA Gold status in the United States. 1985’s Songs from the Big Chair became a watershed moment for the group and music at large. Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head over Heels,” “Mothers Talk” and “I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording),” it went quintuple-platinum and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Slant dubbed it one of, “The Best Albums of the 1980s,” it was featured in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and Consequence awarded it a rare A+ rating in a 20-year retrospective.1989’s Seeds of Love proved to be Orzabal and Smith’s last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them. The band engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila and South America beginning in 2010. In 2013, they debuted a cover of Arcade Fire’s “Ready to Start” and in 2017 they released a best of album collection, Rule The World, which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts. In 2022, Tears For Fears returned with their first studio album in seventeen years, The Tipping Point. According to Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum and many more it was one of 2022’s most anticipated albums and went on to receive widespread critical praise. The release was followed by a global sold out arena tour.

The duo’s DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels. Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie and beyond, Kanye West interpolated “Memories Fade” on “The Coldest Winter” from the seminal 808s & Heartbreak, The Weeknd infused “Pale Shelter” into Starboy’s “Secrets,” David Guetta sampled “Change” for “Always” and Drake utilized “Ideas as Opiates” as the foundation for “Lust For Life,” while Ally Brooke Hernandez, Adam Lambert and Gary Jules recorded popular covers of “Mad World” and Disturbed took on “Shout” and that’s only to name a few. Lorde cut a haunting cover of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” for the Soundtrack of the blockbuster The Hunger Games – Catching Fire, which Tears For Fears gleefully would use as intro music live and thus bring everything full circle. In 2021 the band was honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the Ivor Novello Awards.

Meanwhile, classic songs figure prominently everywhere from The Wire and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and Mr. Robot. Orzabal and Smith remain as loud as ever, while yet another generation gets ready to “Shout” with them all over again.

Photo Credit: Lewis Evans

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds