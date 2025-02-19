THE HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR Returns to Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highly successful, hit-filled summer package The “Happy Together” Tour will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one night only, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $52 go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

The 16-year touring sensation from Danny Zelisko Presents plays like a jukebox loaded with chart-topping hits from the ’60s and ’70s – more than 60 Billboard Top 40 smashes in all. This summer’s version will stack up The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues and The Cowsills on one stage during the same night.

Leading the way will be The Turtles, who will act as musical hosts for the evening. The band is known for its harmony-heavy California pop sound, showcased on such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and, of course, “Happy Together,” from which the tour gets its name. Ron Dante will join the group’s lineup, adding his own hits “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy” to the mix.

Jay and the Americans reached musical heights from 1962 to 1971, charting with Billboard hits like “She Cried,” “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment.”

Little Anthony, who joins this year’s tour, will bring timeless classics to the stage, including “Tears on My Pillow,” “Shimmy, Shimmy Ko-Ko Bop,” “I’m on the Outside (Looking In),” “Goin’ Out of My Head,” “Take Me Back” and “Hurt So Bad.”

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap returns to the tour, and fans will affectionately remember such numbers as “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is a Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give in to Him,” and more.

The Vogues, known for their soaring, harmony-driven pop sound, sent singles like “Five O’Clock World,” “You’re the One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around, Look at Me” up the charts during the ’60s.

Rounding out the bill will be The Cowsills, the harmonious family band that scored success with songs like “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

Note: Artists for The Happy Together Tour are subject to change.

