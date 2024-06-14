Spotlight: PETER PAN at The Smith Center

The hit Broadway musical, Peter Pan, flies into The Smith Center June 18-23.
This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.
The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including I’m Flying, I Gotta Crow, I Won’t Grow Up and Neverland. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!
