Spend An Evening With Howie Mandel At Paris Las Vegas Next Month

Howie Mandel, the globally recognized comedian and television personality, will headline "An Evening With Howie Mandel," a one-night-only night of comedy on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas. From the hit show "America's Got Talent" and host of "Deal or No Deal," fans can expect a no-holds-barred night of standup hilarity and sensuality.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets begin at $35, plus additional taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469. A limited number of meet & greets with the performers are available for purchase. For groups of 10 or more call 866-574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.



Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Howie has served as a judge for a decade on NBC's hit summer talent competition series, "America's Got Talent," which recently finished airing its 14th season on NBC. He is also a judge on the global winter edition of the series, "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Mandel serves as executive producer and host of the CNBC game show "Deal or No Deal." He also co-hosts "Animals Doing Things" with his son Alex on Nat Geo Wild. Howie recently released his first solo special in 20 years "Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club" which is currently streaming everywhere. His additional work as a host, actor, and/or executive producer include "Take It All" and "Howie Do It" for NBC, "Deal With It" for TBS and "Mobbed" for Fox. Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for "Deal or No Deal" and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show. Mandel's versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning "St. Elsewhere," to the international animated children's series "Bobby's World," Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, "Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me." The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. It made The New York Times bestseller list on its first week and remained on the list for several consecutive weeks. Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, "The Howie Mandel Show," and continues to be a mainstay on the talk show circuit. He also continues to perform as many as 200 standup comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including the new Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; the two-acre Soleil Pool; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; the all-new Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Eleven restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, Steve Martorano's signature Italian-American dishes at Martorano's and internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR).

For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com.





