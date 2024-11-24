Seven Lions and The All-American Rejects Perform For Second Night of Inaugural Neon City Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The second night of Neon City Festival â€“ a new music art and culinary event located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas â€“ brought the neighborhood to life with performances by headliners Seven Lions and The All-American Rejects. This inaugural, free-for-all-ages event delivered an electrifying experience for thousands of festivalgoers, filled with live music, delicious food & beverage offerings, immersive art installations by AREA15, a spectacular firework display and more.

A look into day two of Neon City Festival:

World-Class Performances

Guests enjoyed performances throughout the day on four different stages. Along with headliners Seven Lions performing at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) and The All-American Rejects at 3rd Street Stage, this included sets by Krewella, Pepe Orro and The Swamp Coolers with Sara Beth at DLVEC; Plain White T's at 3rd Street Stage; Filter, Adelita's Way, Ekoh and Vampires Everywhere at 1st Street Stage; Twista, Luniz, 24Hrs and Violin on Fire at Main Street Stage.

Local Artistry

Guests perused Neon City Festival's art programming, curated by AREA15 Las Vegas. Activations included neon-lit artwork by Aliume atÂ Wink World:Â Portals Into The Infinite;Â an immersive activation byÂ Illuminarium;Â and a photo opportunity withÂ a spectacular art car creation from Las Vegas artist,Â Henry Chang.Â Guests received an exclusive sneak peek at two thrilling new attractions coming to AREA15:Â Superplastic'sÂ Dopeameme, The Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure ResearchÂ and theÂ John Wick Experience.

Pop-Up Shops

Festivalgoers perused a variety of pop-up shops and booths like Recycled Propaganda â€“ with artwork aimed at encouraging critical thought; Tristan Shearer â€“ a photographer exploring collodion photography; Essence Permanent Jewelry â€“ a permanent jewelry activation; Sara Godbout â€“ a confidence coach booth; Reapers Grip â€“ with skateboard merch and accessories; 6k Industries â€“ featuring jewelry, apparel, macrame and crochet; Krystal Kartel â€“ selling jewelry and decorations made from healing crystals; House of Bills â€“ with handmade arts & crafts; Mooncraft Gifts â€“ featuring unique, custom jewelry; Pinup Ally â€“ with alt fashion apparel; and many more.

Culinary Experiences

Guests tried bites from a diverse lineup of local vendors â€“ ranging from taco trucks to empanada carts, sushi stands and more. Many enjoyed the Omaha Steaks Culinary Experience located at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, featuring an all-you-can-eat menu including whiskey-grilled steak, filet mignon burger, shrimp ceviche and more.

Daily Fireworks

A fireworks display dazzled Downtown Las Vegas from the top of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Day three of the festival will feature sets by Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson, Lit and more.

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens â€“ with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) â€“ and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor, Neon City Festival was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

Neon City Festival's founders include Stevens (Circa Resort & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center), LVCVA, Steve Thompson (Boyd Gaming Corporation: Fremont Hotel & Casino, California Hotel Casino, Main Street Station), Terry Caudill (Binion's Gambling Hall and 4 Queens Hotel & Casino), Chris Latil (Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino), Jonathan Jossel (Plaza Hotel & Casino), Blake Sartini Jr. (The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower), Andrew Simon (Fremont Street Experience), Joe Woody (El Cortez Hotel & Casino) and Eric Buksa (Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino).

For more information, click here.Â Doors open to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center at 1 p.m.

About The Neon City Festival

Neon City Festival is a first-of-its-kind, free, all-ages celebration set to transform Downtown Las Vegas from November 22-24. This unique event turns the heart of Vegas into a sprawling, open-air playground with no fences, allowing attendees to wander through a captivating mix of performances, including thrilling live shows, epic fireworks, dazzling laser spectacles, and cutting-edge art exhibits. The festival offers a multi-genre music and culinary experience that pulses with the vibrant energy of Las Vegas. Highlights include savory food trucks, mind-bending 3D graphics on the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision screen, interactive art installations, and a diverse lineup of headliner talent. With convenient transportation and ample parking, Neon City Festival is poised to be Las Vegas' largest free music festival, offering an unforgettable weekend experience. Created by Derek Stevens and overseen by appointed CEO Jeff Victor, the event is co-founded by the LVCVA, Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, Fremont Street Experience, Binion's Gambling Hall, California Hotel Casino, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, El Cortez Hotel & Casino, 4 Queens Hotel & Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Main Street Station, Plaza Hotel & Casino and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower . For more information visit https://www.neoncityfestival.com/.

Comments