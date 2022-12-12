Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Residency At Encore Theater; March 2023

Announced on the heels of his highly-anticipated new Netflix special Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?, which debuted on Dec. 6, 2023, world-renowned comedian and Wynn Las Vegas headliner Sebastian Maniscalco will add four additional performances to his 2023 Sebastian Maniscalco, Live from Las Vegas run at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, March 3-4, 2023 with shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly.

Encore Theater will continue to serve as the only destination in Las Vegas to exclusively experience the comedian in 2023, making Sebastian Maniscalco, Live from Las Vegas a must-see show in the New Year. Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: March 3-4, 2023 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Maniscalco, referred to by The New York Times as "the hottest comic in America," shows no signs of slowing down following a slew of sold-out performances at Wynn Las Vegas and the recent release of his sixth Netflix special, which was filmed at Encore Theater. Billboard's recently announced "Year in Tour" results for 2022 ranked Maniscalco's Nobody Does This Tour as the third highest grossing comedy tour in 2022, and he was only one of three comedians - along with Kevin Hart and John Mulaney - to crack Billboard's top 50 grossing tours overall, coming in at No. 44. His distinctive physical brand of comedy both on-stage and on-screen continues to earn acclaim from audiences around the world.

For tickets or more information on performances at Wynn Las Vegas, visit wynnlasvegas.com.

Following a sold-out run for his blockbuster Nobody Does This Tour resulting in Pollstar's Comedian of the Year honor, comedian, actor, best-selling author and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco brings his signature comedy style to Sin City for a new comedy special. The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife's restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present-day preschool and examines everyday human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me? Filmed during his residency at the Wynn Las Vegas the brand-new comedy special, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me?, is streaming now on Netflix.

On the heels of roles in the Academy Award nominated film, The Irishman, and Oscar-winning Best Picture, Green Book, Maniscalco returns to the big screen May 26, 2023, with the Memorial Day weekend release of About My Father. Co-written by Maniscalco and loosely based around the standup's Italian family and upbringing, the film finds him reuniting with screen legend and Irishman co-star Robert De Niro, cast as the comedian's father, Salvo. In addition to About My Father, fans will find Maniscalco on the silver screen with several high-profile films coming soon. On top of starring along-side Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo and more as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, out March 31, 2023, Maniscalco will star with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and more in the animated feature Super Mario Bros. out April 7, 2023, and he will appear opposite Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf in the dramedy Somewhere in Queens, written and directed by Romano. Stay tuned for news on the release date for the latter.

Maniscalco will soon begin work on A New Television series, the just announced "How To Be A Bookie," for HBOmax. Produced by Maniscalco and legendary producer/writer Chuck Lorre ("The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon," "The Kominsky Method"), the show will tell the story of a veteran bookie struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, and the ever-changing culture that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low. Additionally, Maniscalco just released "Daddy vs. Doctor," his second podcast venture, joining "The Pete and Sebastian Show" with fellow comedian Pete Correale. The new podcast finds Maniscalco joined each week by Dr. Scott Cohen, his kids' pediatrician, where they talk with parents around the world to shed light and laughter on the difficulty of raising a family. Maniscalco is married to artist Lana Gomez and has two kids; a daughter, Serafina and a son, Caruso. Visit Sebastianlive.com for more information.