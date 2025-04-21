SHUCKED, SUFFS, And More Included In 2025-2026 Broadway Subscriptions At The Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will offer a limited number of subscriptions to its latest lineup of Broadway productions – the 2024-2025 season of its popular and acclaimed Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series.

The season begins in July with the Tony- and Gramm®-winning SOME LIKE IT HOT, the hilarious musical comedy adapted from the classic 1959 film of the same name. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, the officially authorized true story of music icon Neil Diamond, arrives in August. The fabulously entertaining SUFFS, based on the American women’s suffrage movement, hits the stage in October, followed later that month by buzzed-about play STEREOPHONIC. Then it’s on to enduring family favorite DISNEY’S THE LION KING in November.

Once the calendar flips to 2026, the uproariously irreverent SPAMALOT will breathe new life into classic movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail in February and March, before THE NOTEBOOK, based on the 1996 romance novel and beloved 2004 film of the same name, comes to town in March and April. Celebrated musical comedy SHUCKED will make its Las Vegas debut in June, and then HELL’S KITCHEN, a musical featuring the songs and story of Grammy® winner Alicia Keys, closes out the season later that month.

Subscriptions come with considerable benefits, including the ability to keep the same seats for every show; a customizable season package that can include nine, eight or seven shows; savings on ticket fees; the chance to buy additional Broadway tickets before they go on sale to the general public; money off select non-Broadway shows; and more.

To purchase subscriptions or for more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Tuesday, July 22 – Sunday, July 27, 2025

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. Recommended for ages 12+.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

Tuesday, August 12 – Sunday, August 17, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold; a catalog of classics like “America,” "Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline;” an induction into both the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway – and out on the road across America.

Recommended for ages 10+.

SUFFS

Tuesday, October 7 – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs, about the brilliant, passionate and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Recommended for ages 10+

STEREOPHONIC

Tuesday, October 21 – Sunday, October 26, 2025

The most Tony Award®-winning show of 2024. The most Tony Award®-nominated play of all time. Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. An up-and-coming rock band recording a new album suddenly finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark the group’s breakup – or its breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse itself – with fly-on-the-wall intimacy – in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Recommended for ages 13+.

DISNEY’S THE LION KING

Wednesday, November 19 – Sunday, November 30, 2025

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King, and now you can, too. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Recommended for ages 6+.

SPAMALOT

Tuesday, February 24 – Sunday, March 1, 2026

Spamalot, the musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes for a great knight at the theater, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery and, of course, the Lady of the Lake. With a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez and Eric Idle, Spamalot features such well-known songs as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Find Your Grail.”

Recommended for ages 8+.

THE NOTEBOOK

Tuesday, March 31 – Sunday, April 5, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Rent) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Recommended for ages 10+.

SHUCKED

Tuesday, June 2 – Sunday, June 7, 2026

Shucked is the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” Featuring a book by Tony® winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award®-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Recommended for ages 10+.

HELL’S KITCHEN

Tuesday, June 23 – Sunday, June 28, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before: Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award® winner Alicia Keys. Set to the rhythm of the ’90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Recommended for ages 8+.

