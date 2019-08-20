SELENA THE SHOW Tribute Returns To Sam's Town Live! Sept. 13

Kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated Selena Quintanilla tribute act, "Selena The Show," will bring the Queen of Tejano music's iconic hits to life in a memorable concert experience at Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on Friday, Sept. 13.

Originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Karla Perez will perform as Selena, honoring her life and music in a loving and respectful tribute. Perez began her musical career at the age of 12. Her singing career skyrocketed after winning first place in a Selena singing competition when she was 18 years old, leading her to perform at prominent venues across Mexico and the United States. Since then, "Selena The Show" has impressed fans with exceptional renditions of Selena's sound, style and dance.

"Selena The Show" will take audiences on a musical journey back to the early '90s, as Perez performs Selena's best-loved hits, including "Como La Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "Dreaming of You," "I Could Fall in Love," "Amor Prohibido" and more. Audiences can sing along to Selena's greatest hits as they relive her music in an engaging, high-energy tribute performance.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at gift shops inside Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast and Gold Coast. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.





