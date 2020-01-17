Romance Your Valentine With Beethoven, Mozart & Britten with Las Vegas Philharmonic

Las Vegas Philharmonic will romance the audience with works by Beethoven, Mozart and Britten on Saturday, February 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The French horn is highlighted in this fantastic concert inspired by themes of enchanting nights, starry skies and heavenly angels.

The orchestra welcomes to the stage vocalist Brian Thorsett, a strikingly gifted tenor, on Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings. Las Vegas Philharmonic Principal French Horn, esteemed musician and educator Bill Bernatis also steps into the solo spotlight on this famous work.

Mozart's Serenade No. 11 introduces this rapturous program and the evening concludes with the sunny and spontaneous brilliance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 4. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pre-concert entertainment, activities, treats and specialty cocktails.

Join Music Director Donato Cabrera and guests for a pre-concert conversation prior to the performance at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for the February 15 performance can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilfeb15.

Tickets at www.lvphil.org/concerts.





