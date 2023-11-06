Rod Stewart Announces Final Shows of His 13-Year Las Vegas Residency

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Rod Stewart Announces Final Shows of His 13-Year Las Vegas Residency

As he prepares to return to Las Vegas this Friday, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer, songwriter and performer Rod Stewart has announced the final shows of his remarkable and critically acclaimed 13-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Rod Stewart – The Hits.” will conclude on its 200th show in the summer of 2024 with seven extraordinary concerts, scheduled for July 24 – August 7, 2024.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. “Rod Stewart – The Hits” is presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas.

Since its debut in 2011, the rock icon has delivered an arena-sized concert in an intimate concert experience that's exclusive to Las Vegas audiences, with no seat more than 145 feet from his majestic stage. "Rod Stewart: The Hits." features chart-topping hits spanning Stewart's unparalleled over five-decade career, the production remains one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip. 

The hits-packed setlist includes songs like, "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight's the Night," “Every Picture Tells A Story,” “Infatuation,” and "Forever Young.”

“Sir Rod Stewart is a true rock legend, and we have had the great privilege of being his Las Vegas home at The Colosseum for more than a decade,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “Throughout his residency, we've been amazed by Rod's impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests.” 

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. Citi is the official card of “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The final concerts going on sale:

July 2024: 24, 26, 27, 31

Aug. 2024: 2, 3, 7

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

Nov. 2023: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with over 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. 

Since its premiere in August of 2011, “Rod Stewart: The Hits." has remained one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip. 



