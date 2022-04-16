Robert Dubac's STAND-UP JESUS Comes to the Delirious Comedy Club

Have you ever prayed that Jesus would come back as a stand-up comedian? Well, your prayers have been answered. The second coming is coming to Sin City, and it's called STAND-UP JESUS! Blessed be the punchlines. Come bear witness to a truth that hurts and a truth that's funny with STAND-UP JESUS! Thy kingdom come, thy will be done; and it will be done with divine satire. Yes, our lord and savior is back and this time he's no longer a carpenter.

He's a stand-up comedian hell-bent on preaching what he created on the 8th day. Comedy. STAND-UP JESUS materializes at Delirious Comedy Club for 8 resurrections beginning June 23rd.

Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians, and immoral sheeple, J.C.'s razor-sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths. So let he who is without sin cast the first heckle! Heaven help us? Hell, yeah! STAND-UP JESUS is irreverent and sacrilegious but above all, hysterical.

Atheists and believers both praise STAND-UP JESUS as, "A miracle! It succeeds at being heaven and hell, enlightening and offensive; all at the same time!" His ecclesiastical reviews are stellar: "Christ, he's funny! Comedy has risen to a new level!" -Moses "Now we know what the "H" stands for... HILARIOUS!" -Mohammed "He's more famous than the Beatles!" -Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. "I know for a fact he can't take a joke." -Judas. (*And since Jesus never sleeps, he is available at any time for all press interviews/confessions.)

Robert Dubac (author, actor) belongs to a rare breed of humorists who make comedy smart and tragedy funny. Eschewing drama in the pursuit of humor he deftly combines stand-up with theater, pulling our emotional strings with intelligence and wit. In other words, you get more truth and less dick jokes. Dubac has garnered much success in the three ring circus of show-biz as a writer, actor and comedian. In addition to STAND-UP JESUS he has written two other solo shows THE BOOK OF MORON and THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? He's done lots of television and film but prefers theater. It keeps his soul intact.