Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18

The 15,000 square-foot interactive Playground features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo 2 World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Mayor Goodman Declares Delirious Comedy Club Day In Las Vegas Photo 4 Mayor Goodman Declares Delirious Comedy Club Day In Las Vegas

Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18

Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18

Play Social Inc. has announced that Play Playground, the first of its kind fantastical immersive Playground, will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino, Jan. 18, 2024. The 15,000 square-foot interactive Playground features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games that require zero skill but a whole lot of soul, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.

There are no VR, AR or arcade games in this Playground—nothing is “off the shelf” (except the drinks, of course). Our large-scale, tactile games and attractions offer something for everybody—over-the-top physical games, memory games, puzzle games and team games all in a magical, high-energy environment designed for friendly competition and sharing on social media as players scale the leaderboard. The first-of-its-kind Play Playground is like being dropped into a game show starring YOU! Catering to all ages by day and adults only by night, Play Playground is designed with a wide audience in mind: from families visiting with their children to companies looking for their next outing. Corporate retreat? Try corporate recess. Come manifest some mayhem and discover the ROI on PTO (Played Time Off).

Ticket pricing will start at $37, allowing guests to experience each game in the Playground. Additional credits can be purchased onsite, so the fun never has to end. Play Playground will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12pm - 12am and Friday and Saturday from 12pm - 2am. Tickets and reservation information can be found here. For more information, visit Click Here.

Play Social's mission is to bring people together through magical, immersive and gamified theatrical hospitality experiences. With its team of renowned hospitality innovators, designers, fabricators and social science luminaries, the company is establishing a global foundation of immersive entertainment facilities that will emphasize raising the bar in production value while at the same time fostering ever-increasing social interaction for the general public as well as for private events.


One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity and discovery while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including the wildly popular America's Got Talent presents Superstars Live, international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. Three of Las Vegas' most dynamic attractions – Discovering King Tut's Tomb, Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition and Bodies…The Exhibition – make their homes at Luxor. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit Luxor.com, call toll free at (877) 386-4658.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Feature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas Strip Photo
Feature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas Strip

The holidays are over, including the biggest party on New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip. But the fun is still ongoing with the continuation of the immersive digital art venue, Arte Museum. Korean digital design company d’strict launched the social media photo and video experience in the new venue 63 on the Las Vegas Strip, open through Jan. 31.

2
Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas Photo
Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas

SI The Party is heading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend, with Kygo and Chainsmokers headlining the event at XS at Wynn Las Vegas. Find out more about this star-studded event.

3
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WILLS DRAMATURG This Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL'S DRAMATURG This Month

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play Will's Dramaturg will debut on January 31, 2024 online.

4
First Friday to Feature Recycled Propaganda as Januarys Artist in Downtown Las Vegas Photo
First Friday to Feature Recycled Propaganda as January's Artist in Downtown Las Vegas

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, announces that the January 5th First Friday is a place where families can support local artists and find their own creative outlets for a health start to the new year.

More Hot Stories For You

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL'S DRAMATURG This MonthOpen-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL'S DRAMATURG This Month
First Friday to Feature Recycled Propaganda as January's Artist in Downtown Las VegasFirst Friday to Feature Recycled Propaganda as January's Artist in Downtown Las Vegas
Mayor Goodman Declares Delirious Comedy Club Day In Las VegasMayor Goodman Declares Delirious Comedy Club Day In Las Vegas
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE GOLDEN FLEECE in Podcast Form in JanuaryOpen-Door Playhouse to Debut THE GOLDEN FLEECE in Podcast Form in January

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Will's Dramaturg in Las Vegas Will's Dramaturg
Open-Door Playhouse (1/31-2/29)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You