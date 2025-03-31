Pop-Reggae Band UB40 Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Four-time GRAMMY nominated pop-reggae band, UB40, announces their upcoming U.S. Relentless Tour, set to include a one-night-only at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The globally beloved group will bring fans an electric performance of their worldwide hit singles including “Red Red Wine,” “Food For Thought,” “(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You,” and more; in addition to songs from their current 45th Anniversary album, UB45. UB40 will be joined by special guest The English Beat. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Returning to the U.S. for their fourth consecutive year for their upcoming tour, the 11-member ensemble has been recording and touring since 1978 and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide including 50 UK Top 40 singles and 17 UK Top 10 albums. Originating as a group of young friends, UB40 members include James Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals), Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Jahred Gordon (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugel/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone), Gilly G (MC vocals), Matt Campbell (backing vocals),and lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Doyle.

Says Robin Campbell, “We always look forward to returning to the U.S. Traveling coast-to-coast with over 30 dates, visiting some of our favorite places with great support acts, we can't wait.”

Adds Jimmy Brown, “We are looking forward to our upcoming U.S. tour. No doubt we'll be clocking up the miles on the road, as we always do, with many hours spent on the tour bus, but American audiences are so much fun to play to and are so loud in their appreciation that it is one of the most rewarding countries to tour. We've toured the U.S. every year for the last three years, this being the fourth, and it gets better every time.”

Ticket Information

Performance Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025; show begins at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets start at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com.

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Comments