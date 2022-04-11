After hundreds of sold out performances and critical acclaim from his tour across the country, magician Michael Carbonaro will take over Las Vegas starting this Memorial Day weekend with his limited engagement, "Penn & Teller Present: Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The television star will conjure up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans, and wonder for audiences of all ages on stage at the Penn & Teller Theater beginning Thursday, May 26, 2022.

"While we are on tour in Australia from late May through early July, we're going to turn the keys of our theater over to someone else for the very first time - our good buddy Michael Carbonaro. He is one of our favorite magicians and we are so happy to be able to present him in his first extended Las Vegas run," said Penn Jillette.

Adds Teller, "I love Michael Carbonaro. He's a great friend of ours. His magic is mind-blowing because he's such a madly great writer/actor. I see him about midway between Disney and The Rocky Horror Show."

"It's an understatement to say I have been Penn & Teller fans my entire life," said Michael "I can't believe they are trusting me with this take over. I'll try not to wreck the house while they are away."

Tickets starting at $59 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Exclusive meet and greet packages are also available. Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, July 10.

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Following Carbonaro's frequent late-night appearances, Michael was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, "The Carbonaro Effect," which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on HBO Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions - along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations - leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

In 2016 Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show "Michael Carbonaro Live!" Since its debut Michael performed this show over 200 times to sold-out audiences across the country, cementing him as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation. Now Michael brings his brand new national tour show - "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" - for a seven week run at the Penn & Teller Theater. The show will continue to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which will amaze audiences of all ages - as well as some new additions exclusively for the Las Vegas run.