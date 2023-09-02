Park West Gallery Announces Extension For Art Submissions For Third Annual MADE IN VEGAS Artist Competition

The submission deadline has been extended through Sunday, September 10, 2023.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

Park West Gallery Announces Extension For Art Submissions For Third Annual MADE IN VEGAS Artist Competition

Due to overwhelming demand and the incredible amount of quality submissions already received, Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has announced an extension for submissions for its third annual Made in Vegas artist competition.

Las Vegas-based artists are invited to submit their original works for the shot at being offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, and the incredible opportunity to display their work alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and contemporary works by Michael Godard, Kre8, and many others. Made in Vegas submissions will now be accepted through Sunday, September 10, 2023 at parkwestvegas.com
 
Now in its third year, the Made in Vegas artist competition has helped elevate local artists with worldwide recognition and Park West Gallery contracts, including 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman, 2021 winner Kat Tatz, fine artist Melanie Stimmell, and more. In addition, the success of the Made in Vegas competition has helped stem localized artist competitions at Park West Gallery's new SoHo location in New York City, as well as its Honolulu location in Hawaii.   
 
The contest is only open to residents of Clark County, NV. Artists interested in participating in the third annual Made in Vegas artist competition are invited to visit parkwestvegas.com apply. Artists will be asked to submit three examples of their original works of art. Accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, or illustrations. Submissions will be accepted through Sunday, September 10, 2023. The submissions will then be judged by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives. Participating artists must be 18 years or older at the time of submission and live in Las Vegas.
 
Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.
 
Keep up with Park West Gallery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.
 

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com



