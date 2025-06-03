Park West Gallery And First Friday Foundation Continue Artist In Residency Program With LaRon Emcee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Park West Gallery and First Friday Foundation have announced Las Vegas-based, multidisciplinary artist LaRon Emcee will be featured in June, as part of the new Artist in Residency Program.

Aimed at shining a light on the overall quality, variety, and distinctiveness of the Las Vegas fine art scene, the Artist in Residency Program will supplement and promote the work of local artists with art supply donations and the opportunity to display their original work alongside masterworks by Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Salvador Dali, and more.

LaRon Emcee will be at Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops Thursday, June 26, 2025 through Sunday, June 29, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again Thursday, July 3, 2025 through Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to interact and learn the ins-and-outs of Emcee’s artistic process, as he works on his craft and creates artwork live in the gallery.

LaRon Emcee is a multidisciplinary artist whose work merges portraiture, narrative symbolism, and surrealist elements to explore themes of cultural identity, nostalgia, and emotional legacy. His paintings often depict figures with vivid red skin and cloud-like hair, a signature visual metaphor for connection to dreams and imagination. Rooted in Afrofuturism and surrealism, his style combines bold color palettes, stylized anatomy, and soft painterly textures to center tenderness, resilience, and everyday moments of life. His work invites reflection, evoking a sense of wonder, protection, and generational love.

Park West Gallery is located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on Park West Gallery, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.

Mere steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip, guests have the opportunity to enjoy early masterworks by some of the greatest artists in history, including Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Marc Chagall, and Pablo Picasso. In 2024, Park West Gallery introduced The Unknown Picasso: Treasures From the Family Collection, featuring many exceptionally rare, limited-edition lithographs from the legendary artist’s private estate. In the gallery collection, guests can browse Park West Gallery’s vast selection of art for sale and even take home original works by famed artists Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Anatoly Metlan, Tim Yanke, Nano Lopez, and of course, the rock star of the art world, Las Vegas native Michael Godard.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 36% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds