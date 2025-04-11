Open-Door Playhouse Receives Webby Award Nomination

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Webby Award is the Internet's highest honor. Open-Door Playhouse has received a Webby Award nomination for its audio drama Custody in the category of Podcasts- Limited Series and Specials- Scripted (Fiction) in the 29th Annual Webby People's Voice Awards Competition.

Custody is written and directed by Bernadette Armstrong and stars Goreti da Silva, Anne Cooper, and Barika Philips Bell. Sofia and Jessica fall in love at Miami University in the early 1980s. After graduation, n they settle down in the country with their daughter until tragedy strikes and the courts get involved.

You can find Custody, listen to it, and vote at https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2025/podcasts/limited-series-specials/scripted-fiction

Voting ends April 17. Winners will be announced April 22 and celebrated at a star-studded ceremony in New York on May 12.

Congratulations to the Open-door Playhouse artists on their nomination!

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

