Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|BEHOLD THE MAN
The Horn Theatre (9/30-10/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|She Was Dick's Tracie
Open-Door Playhouse (9/20-10/20)
|SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
|American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
|Ain't Too Proud
Smith Center For Performing Arts (10/10-10/15)
|Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
|Amusing Wille
Open-Door Playhouse (9/06-10/06)
|I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You