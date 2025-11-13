New Kids On The Block Extend 'The Right Stuff' Las Vegas Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block have added 16 new dates through 2026 for their debut Las Vegas residency, “THE RIGHT STUFF,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The New Kids will play a total of 24 shows next year exclusively in Vegas. Visit here for more information.

“What we’ve built here in Vegas, together with our incredible Blockheads, feels truly magical. The energy in that room each night— the lights, the lasers, flying up to the balcony to see all our blockheads dancing and singing along— is so far beyond anything we’ve ever done before. Vegas has been so welcoming to us, we couldn’t leave just yet! We are having the absolute best time and are so excited and honored to be asked to extend our stay here at the Dolby through 2026,” said Donnie Wahlberg.

Fan Club pre-sale for tickets and VIP packages will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of New Kids On The Block’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for the below newly added performances go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT here. Shows begin at 8 p.m.

New Residency Dates:

June 2026: 19, 20, 24, 26, 27

July 2026: 1, 3, 4

Oct. 2026: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

Previously Announced Dates (On Sale Now):

Nov. 2025: 12, 14, 15

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

About New Kids On The Block

New Kids On The Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide -- including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step -- and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group has broken concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold-out stadiums throughout the world.

Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold-out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets, and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway three times before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future.

Their first full-length studio album in 11 years, Still Kids, was released last year to praise from fans and critics alike. Their critically acclaimed debut Las Vegas residency, THE RIGHT STUFF, will continue on select dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM from February 14 – February 28, June 19 – July 4 & October 2 – October 17, 2026.

Photo Credit: Al Powers