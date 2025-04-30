Nas to Return to Encore Theater This Summer with The Las Vegas Philharmonic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After five sold-out performances with the Las Vegas Philharmonic in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of his legendary album, Illmatic, GRAMMY Award-winning rap icon Nas has announced five additional performances of NAS - ILLMATIC: LIVE with Las Vegas Philharmonic at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Nas will return to the venue’s intimate stage for more can’t-miss performances in Summer 2025 over NBA Summer League (July 9, 11-12, 18-19). Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

NAS - ILLMATIC: LIVE with Las Vegas Philharmonic has been celebrated as a “kinetic” performance (Las Vegas Weekly) that “takes fans down memory lane” (Billboard), featuring chart-topping favorites like “If I Ruled the World” and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell.”

About Nas

Timeless poet and rhyme-master Nas, delivered his first full-length album Illmatic in 1994. Nas went on to release 14 subsequent albums, 8 of which are multi-platinum and platinum including: Nastradamus, Stillmatic, God’s Son, and Street’s Disciple. With 16 GRAMMY nominations, Nas released King’s Disease

in 2020, giving Nas his first ever GRAMMY win for “Best Rap Album,” and released King’s Disease II, a sequel to the GRAMMY Award winning album, produced by Nas and Hit-Boy. Most recently, Nas released the third installment of the King’s Disease series. With no features, King’s Disease III was produced by Hit-Boy and executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy. Most recently, Nas and Hit-Boy released Magic 3, featuring 15 brand new tracks, also marking the final chapter of the legendary run for the prolific rapper-producer duo. Magic 3 serves as the duo’s sixth album together in the last 3 years and serves as the third installment to the Magic series.

About Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic begins its 27th season in October 2025, under the direction of Artistic Consultant and internationally acclaimed Conductor Leonard Slatkin. With the mission to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music through performances and educational experiences for the Las Vegas community, The Las Vegas Philharmonic enhances the lives of residents and culture of the city through impactful and enlivening performances and events. At the orchestra’s core, 76 professional musicians bring depth and variety to the organization. Each season of concerts and performances showcases local talents alongside incredible nationally and internationally recognized guest artists on the magnificent Reynolds Hall stage.

Photo courtesy of Tony Tran / Global Media Group

Comments

