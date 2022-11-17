NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL Begins Performances at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

The Las Vegas strip can expect a whole lot of laughs this fall, courtesy of one of biggest hits in Off-Broadway history. Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are bringing the Off-Broadway Alliance Award winning NEWSical The Musical to The V Theatre, located at The Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood.

NEWSical The Musical is the always changing musical comedy of all the news that's fit to spoof. Through sketches and original musical numbers, the show mocks and parodies everything from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land. The long running musical broke Off-Broadway records, won the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, received Senate and Mayoral Proclamations for its contribution to New York entertainment and political scenes, as well as welcomed several celebrity guests to the cast, such as Perez Hilton, Kandi Burress, Cheri Oteri, Jackee Harry, and La Toya Jackson, during its decade long run.

Last spring, NEWSical The Musical made headlines in Sin City after a sold out limited run at The Majestic Repertory in the Las Vegas Arts District. Tackling such topics as Adele's ill-fated Vegas residency and "family friendly" Vegas, the company looks forward to coming back to Vegas to skewer the latest issues and scandals! NEWSical The Musical begins performances Thursday, Nov 17th.

Returning to Las Vegas with NEWSical is Emmy Award winner Kristen Alderson (One Life to Live, General Hospital), Taylor Crousore (Forbidden Broadway) and Carly Sakolove (Mama Mia, Marvelous Wonderettes). They will be joined by Dylan Hartwell (Off Broadway's NEWSical) and Gregory Sullivan (Naked Boys Singing).

NEWSical is produced by Tony nominated producers, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora. Tom is represented in Vegas with Naked Boys Singing (winner; BroadwayWorld.com/Las Vegas - best new musical) which just celebrated its first year on the boards. In New York, The D'Angoras were Co-Producers on the recent Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change and the Broadway-bound Barry Manilow musical Harmony. NEWSicasl is Co-Produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett/Theatre Nerd Productions, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klause, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Nick Padgett, and Sharon Weiss. Ed Goldschneider serves as musical director. Mark Waldrop returns as director. NEWSical was created and written by Rick Crom.

The V Theater is located inside The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd. For tickets to both shows visit www.VTheater.com.