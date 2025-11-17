BLUE MAN GROUP Unveils Early Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ticket Offers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group will launch early Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions offering exclusive ticket discounts for both the Las Vegas production and the North American Tour. In Las Vegas, a limited-time Two-for-One ticket offer will be available for select seats and performances through June 2026.

Specially priced tickets for Las Vegas performances will be offered beginning November 18, 2025, through December 9, 2025, and apply to performances from November 18, 2025, through June 2026. Tickets are subject to availability and blackout dates apply.

The North American Tour will launch in January 2026, marking the group’s first national tour since 2023. The tour will feature signature Blue Man Group material along with new elements, including the “Rockstar,” a multi-instrumentalist with blue hair who joins the trio onstage. Many dates will offer special Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on select seats in certain cities.