Monique Marvez, Jamie Lissow, & More Set for Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club June Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, nestled in the vibrant heart of The LINQ Promenade, has announced its star-studded entertainment lineup for June. Continuing its tradition as the ultimate venue for late-night comedy, the club will welcome new comedic guests as well as offer top-tier casual dining and unique memorabilia. Next month's roster of comedians promises to deliver an unmatched entertainment experience, blending uproarious laughter with the ambiance of Las Vegas’ premier comedy hotspot.

Special headliners appearing in June include ​comedian and actress Monique Marvez, best known for her sharp comedy and standout specials, including “Not Skinny Not Blonde” and “Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy.” Also appearing next month is Jamie Lissow, known for his clever, self-deprecating humor as well as his appearances on Comedy Central and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

From June 13–22, sports fans are invited to the 2025 Professional Basketball Watch Parties, with doors opening daily at 12 p.m. and games starting at 5:30 p.m. on large LED screens downstairs. Guests can enjoy Pop-A-Shot basketball games in the lounge for a chance to win prizes, drink specials including $8 shots, $10 well cocktails, and $50 beer buckets, plus swag giveaways throughout the party. It's the ultimate way to catch the action and celebrate the season.

June Schedule

Sunday, June 1: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, June 2: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 3: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 5: Laugh, Vote, Repeat at 4 p.m., Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Steve Byrne at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 6: Laugh, Vote, Repeat at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Butch Bradley at 6 p.m., Bret Ernst at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 8: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, June 9: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 12: Laugh, Vote, Repeat at 4 p.m., Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Butch Bradley at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 13: Laugh, Vote, Repeat at 4 p.m., Monique Marvez at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Monique Marvez at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 15: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, June 16: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 19: Adam Carolla with Dan “Gonzo” Machanik at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday, June 20: Adam Carolla with Dan “Gonzo” Machanik at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Adam Carolla with Dan “Gonzo” Machanikat 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 22: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, June 23: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Michael Yo at 6 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 26: Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Butch Bradley at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 27: Jamie Lissow at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Jamie Lissow at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, June 30: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change without notice.

ABOUT Jimmy Kimmel'S COMEDY CLUB

Curated and designed by comedian, writer, producer and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade captures the spirit of Kimmel's hometown of Vegas. Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club features late night shows, surprise guests, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia. Complete with an expandable showroom that seats up to 300 guests, the dual-level 8,000 square-foot venue provides an optimal setting for both the audience and performers alike. Voted “Best Comedy Club” in 2023 and 2024 as well as “Best Value Show” in 2024 for its L8NITE program by the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas Awards, the club showcases comedians ranging from household names to up-and-coming talent curated by Jimmy Kimmel and his team.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds