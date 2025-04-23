Michael Yo Brings The Laughter To MAD APPLE By Cirque Du Soleil In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Yo, two-time Emmy Award nominee and off the heels of his third acclaimed comedy special, will join the cast of Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil as the production's newest featured comedian for a four-week performance run beginning Tuesday, May 6. Yo will bring his signature high-energy comedy about hot topics to the wildly popular New York-inspired spectacle at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Michael Yo's impressive career spans from stand-up comedy, scripted television, podcasts and radio shows. Known for his infectious energy and relatable material, Yo was a regular guest on the comedy panel on “Chelsea Lately,” has appeared on “America's Got Talent,” hosts the podcast “Yo Show” and was a judge on the Netflix baking competition “Is It Cake?” His comedy special “Snack Daddy” showcases his talent for transforming everyday experiences into hilarious narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.

Since premiering in 2022, Mad Apple has dazzled audiences with its vibrant blend of jaw-dropping acrobatics, dynamic musical numbers and hilarious comedy routines set against the iconic backdrop of New York City. Mad Apple has become a staple of the Las Vegas entertainment scene, bringing the energy and excitement of the Big Apple to The Strip with its outrageous acts and a pre-show party where audience members can immerse themselves in the madness from the moment they arrive at the theater, including an on-stage bar for pre-show cocktails.

Mad Apple performs at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/mad-apple.

