Majestic Rep Presents David Mamet's Scorching OLEANNA Opens In July

One of the most controversial and celebrated plays of the last thirty years, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet's Oleanna makes its Majestic Rep debut in a limited run, July 14 through 24.

More relevant than ever in the times of #MeToo and the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, Oleanna brilliantly explores the explosive consequences of a seemingly innocuous conversation on an American campus between a college professor and female student.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Gender Justice Nevada, a non-profit organization dedicated to an intersectional approach to changing law, policy, and attitudes so that all Nevadans can live safely, authentically and free from fear, violence and mistreatment regardless of their sex/gender identity or expression.

Mamet is no stranger to controversy, having written 1992's Oleanna in response to the Anita Hill - Clarence Thomas hearings. He has recently returned to the headlines with his support for Florida House Bill 1557, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"There's a major reckoning in the arts today, separating the creation from their creator," says director Troy Heard. "When Mamet wrote Oleanna, he considered it a warning against political correctness. Looking at it through a contemporary lens, however, it has taken on a new shape that shows major shades of grey in both characters."

Local actors Erik Amblad and Venus Cobb take on the roles of the professor, John, and the student, Carol.

"Erik and Venus are two of Vegas's most intriguing actors," says Heard. "Their goal in tackling Oleanna is to find the nuance in a play that's typically portrayed as black and white."

And as for the recently right-leaning Mamet? "We're donating a portion of our proceeds to Gender Justice Nevada, a local non-profit promoting equity to all Nevadans, regardless of their sex/gender identity or expression."

Performances of Oleanna will be July 14 through 24, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $35 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.