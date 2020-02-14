Majestic Rep Premieres Immersive THE GARDEN PARTY

Majestic Repertory Theatre "celebrates" spring with a brand new immersive comedy: THE GARDEN PARTY.

It's 1960 and the Wycliff Falls Garden Club is hosting their annual recruitment tea. They're looking for only the finest members, those who demonstrate poise, perfection and patriotism...and the ability to make a mean Jell-O salad doesn't hurt. But this year, something nefarious is creeping through the ranks and it's up to you to uncover the ladies secrets and save the day...and America! Pinkies up!

"If John Waters and The Stepford Wives gave birth to Rosemary's Baby, you'd have 'The Garden Club'," says creator Troy Heard. "We've created an insane world that pulls from all the manias of the era: the Red Scare, science-fiction movies, and cookie cutter conformity. Although we're leaning in to the comedy more than we do in our immersive holiday show 'Krampus,' there's still plenty of insanity to keep genre fans excited. We have a fantastic outdoor location a short stroll away from our Main Street, so we're encouraging guests to dress in their Mad Men era fashions."

Performances of THE GARDEN PARTY will be March 5 through 22, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The location will be at a private residence located in Downtown Las Vegas and will be revealed to ticket buyers upon purchase. The show is for audiences ages 18 and up and audience size is limited to sixteen per performance. Tickets are $45 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.





