MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Pioneer Center - Tickets on Sale Now!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Pioneer Center in Reno are on sale now. Tickets are available at the Pioneer Center box office (100 S Virginia St.), by visiting PIONEERCENTER.COM, or by calling 775-434-1050. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 775-434-1050. The national tour will play Reno September 3rd through 8th, 2024.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to RENO! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Timothy Laczynski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



