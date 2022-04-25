MAGIC MIKE LIVE Celebrates Five Years in Las Vegas and Around The World

On April 23, the cast and crew of Vegas' hottest show, Magic Mike Live celebrated five years of making magic in Las Vegas and around the world. Following back-to-back sold-out performances, the Las Vegas company of Magic Mike Live marked the occasion with a late-night party at AZILO Ultra Lounge hosted by SAHARA Las Vegas, where they mingled with showgoers and resort guests, and reminisced over the last five years while enjoying a spectacular three-tiered cake inspired by the Magic Mike Theater's decor from Vegas favorite, Freed's Bakery.

Since its debut in 2017, Magic Mike Live has thrilled more than one million guests around the world, with shows currently running in Las Vegas and London, and past engagements in Berlin and Australia. Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is based on the hit "Magic Mike" film franchise, currently in production on its third installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," and inspired HBO Max's new reality series "Finding Magic Mike." A reimagined version of the flagship production reopened in a custom-built theater inside the newly renovated SAHARA Las Vegas in September 2021, offering audiences a bigger, sexier, and more personalized experience than ever before.

Magic Mike Live performs in the Magic Mike Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and is dark Monday and Tuesday. For tickets, meet and greet opportunities, and more information, visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com. Keep up with the show on social media @MagicMikeLive.