Lisa Gay Named Creative Director Of The Playhouse Series At Modern Showrooms

The Modern Showrooms in Las Vegas is set to unveil an exciting new initiative with The Playhouse Series, a groundbreaking theatrical program designed to spotlight new and emerging productions in a classic yet modern setting. At the helm of this innovative series is Lisa Gay, a celebrated vocalist, producer, and creative visionary, who has been appointed Creative Director.

The Playhouse Series is dedicated to providing a platform for theatrical and musical works that are primed for future residency, allowing creative teams to test, refine, and showcase their productions before a live audience. The series will launch on Thursday, March 20, with Jordan von Haslow's critically acclaimed tribute show, Happy Birthday, Nat 'King' Cole-a revival of his New York City run that garnered three BroadwayWorld Award nominations, including Best Jazz Vocalist, Best Tribute Show, and Best Music Director for Matt Baker.

Lisa Gay's Vision for The Playhouse Series

Bringing a wealth of experience to the role, Lisa Gay is no stranger to the entertainment world. A Los Angeles native with deep roots in music and performance, Lisa's career has spanned decades, from touring with Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. to working with icons like Joe Cocker, Letta Mbulu, bassist Chuck Rainey and the late legendary pianist Richard Tee. In Las Vegas, she has made an indelible mark, earning accolades such as Excellence in Entertainment Lounge Performer of the Year and the Sweet Louie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment.

Lisa's passion for artistry and mentorship has been a driving force in her career, making her an ideal leader for The Playhouse Series. "Lisa's appointment as Creative Director is a testament to her remarkable journey, resilience, and dedication to the arts and the Las Vegas community," said Pete Housley, CEO of Modern Showrooms and co-creator of The Playhouse Series. "The Modern Showrooms is excited to embark on this new chapter with Lisa at the helm, and we look forward to the exciting productions and experiences that lie ahead."

Under Lisa's leadership, The Playhouse Series will serve as a testing ground for resident productions, offering one-night-only performances where producers can gauge audience reactions, refine their work, and prepare for full-scale runs. "This series is about giving productions a home to grow," says Lisa. "It's a unique opportunity to connect with audiences, workshop ideas, and create unforgettable moments on stage."

Launching with a BroadwayWorld-Nominated Show

The Playhouse Series kicks off with a true star-studded event-Jordan von Haslow's Happy Birthday, Nat 'King' Cole. The show, which captivated audiences during its five-month New York run, celebrates the music and legacy of the legendary jazz crooner with stunning vocals and timeless hits. Following its NYC success, the show was also presented at the Fremont Street Experience, where it continued to enchant audiences.

Jordan von Haslow's performance sets the tone for what The Playhouse Series aims to achieve-bringing high-caliber productions into the spotlight and giving audiences a first look at shows that could soon become Las Vegas mainstays.

Pete Housley: A Visionary Behind the Curtain

The Playhouse Series is part of Modern Showrooms, operated by Pete Housley, a prolific producer who has built a dynamic portfolio of Las Vegas entertainment. Housley's company, Admit.VIP, manages multiple showrooms and produces live entertainment across the city, including popular resident productions like All Motown, Frankly Frank (Frank Sinatra Tribute), King of Diamonds: The Neil Diamond Tribute, and All Shook Up (Elvis Tribute). Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach to live entertainment, Housley has been a driving force in expanding and diversifying Las Vegas' theatrical scene.

With Lisa Gay's artistic leadership and Pete Housley's production expertise, The Playhouse Series is set to become a premier destination for theatrical and musical innovation in Las Vegas.

Don't miss the debut of The Playhouse Series on March 20, 2025, with Jordan von Haslow's Happy Birthday, Nat 'King' Cole. For tickets and more information, visit www.ModernVegas.com.

