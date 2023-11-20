Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ryan Baker - CHRISTMAS SHOW - The Space 18%

John Lloyd Young - TO VEGAS WITH LOVE - The Space 17%

Amanda King - THE LADIES WHO SWING - Starbright Theater 16%

Michelle Johnson - TAPESTRY UNRAVELED - Myrons at The Smith Center 16%

Angela Teek - GERSHWIN TO GARLAND - Starbright Theater 11%

Sally Olson - CARPENTERS LEGACY - V Theater at Planet Hollywood 10%

Ned Mills - CARPENTER’S LEGACY - V Theater at Planet Hollywood 5%

Bill Russell - BEYOND THE SONGBOOK: THE MUSIC OF HENRY KRIEGER - The Space 4%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Myron's at The Smith Center 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 72%

Rachel DeBenedetto - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 13%

Teresa Isgriggs - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 8%

Devon Crawford and Amber Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

Justin Bryant - THE LITTILE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

Jason Nious - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabbie Kenny - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 77%

Abby Stroot - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 11%

RuBen Permel - TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%

Neil Taffe - THE LITTILE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 4%

Neil Taffe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Troy Heard - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 74%

Jennifer Hemme - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 13%

Joe Hynes - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 7%

Torrey Russell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 3%

Meahel Heard-Pitra - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Troy Heard - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 86%

China Hudson - CHOIRBOY - Las Vegas Theatre Company 9%

Jeff Paul - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 5%



Best Ensemble

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 66%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 15%

KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 8%

BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 4%

CHOIRBOY - Las Vegas Theatre Company 1%

MAGIC MIKE LIVE - Magic Mike Live Theater 1%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Randolph - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 71%

Logan Gerring - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 14%

Brittney Price - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Ian La Fountain - ANGRY FAGS - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%

Christopher Escher - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 3%

Palms Hotel & Casino - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 1%

Christopher Escher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Oblad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 46%

Nancy West - KINKY BOOTD - Super Summer Theatre 30%

Shirley Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 24%



Best Musical

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 64%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 14%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Las Vegas little Theater 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 5%

BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joey Derby - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 34%

Ray Winters - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 22%

Gus Pappas - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 19%

Lizzy Martin - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

Trenton Klinkefus - TUCK EVERLASTING - Las Vegas Little Theater 6%

Keith Dotson - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 3%

Jezelle McNack - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

Gus Pappas - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 2%

Justin J Ash - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 1%

Neil Taffe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 0



Best Performer In A Play

Erik Amblad - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 80%

Jordan Karst - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 5%

Yomi Orru - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 5%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 4%

Gina Garrison - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 4%

Karen Rymar - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 2%

Bob Fetes - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Play

INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 80%

CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 14%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Whitney Lehn Meltz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 29%

The Design Ninjas - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 21%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - ANGRY FAGS - Majestic Repertory Theatre 16%

Cassie Lentz - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 14%

Jason Husena - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 7%

Sin City Scenic - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 7%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - LIFE SUCKS - Vegas Theatre Company 5%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - CHOIR BOY - Vegas Theatre Company 1%

Antonio Beach - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Marie Jones - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 21%

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Carly Presher - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Steffan Scrogan - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

Kegan Witzki - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 7%

Paul Iwanicki - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 5%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 5%

Marissa McCoy - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Rowan Johns - THE DROWSY CHAPERON - Signature Productions 5%

Coco Lane Rigbye - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 3%

Logan Corcoran - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

Sean Evans - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 2%

JeShaun Jackson - BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 2%

Alfonso Brooks - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 2%

Mecca Hicks - BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 1%

Jenna Wall - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 1%

KC Cordova - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 0%

Blaise Esperancilla - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Viernes - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 77%

Gary Lunn - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 17%

Zoe Nauman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 3%

Amy Hallas Baker - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 69%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 22%

SOUND OF MUSIC - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 9%

