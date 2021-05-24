Las Vegas Restaurant Week Returns June 7-18, 2021
Southern Nevada's culinary community and foodies alike are preparing for the return of Las Vegas Restaurant Week, June 7 - 18, 2021.
Nearly 5.5 million meals have been provided for those in need through Las Vegas Restaurant Week since 2007. This year, the 12-day event will take a different approach, allowing Three Square to give back to the local culinary community while feeding families and individuals throughout Southern Nevada."Las Vegas is a restaurant mecca, home to everything from one-of-a-kind local eateries to celebrity chef-inspired, fine-dining spots on the Strip," said Brian Burton, Three Square president and CEO. "So many of these establishments were impacted by the health and economic fallout brought on by COVID-19. Southern Nevada's culinary community has come together every year for more than a decade to support Three Square and the fight against hunger through Las Vegas Restaurant Week - now it's our turn to support them! When diners enjoy a meal during Restaurant Week, they are providing meals for hungry neighbors while bolstering our local restaurants." Key information and dates to know for Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2021:
- RestaurantWeekLV.org launched today giving diners an advanced opportunity to view a list of participating restaurants, takeout and dine-in menus and special promotions, as well as book reservations.
- Las Vegas Restaurant Week takes place Monday, June 7 - Friday, June 18, with participating restaurants having the option to provide traditional three-course menus, specialty menus and/or takeout menus at price points ranging from $20-$80.
- Three Square traditionally collects $4-$6 of every meal sold from participating restaurants. This year, in order to provide additional support to local restaurants, Three Square is requiring a donation of just $1 per cover.
- Menus will feature a variety of flavors that are globally inspired, including Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Brazilian, Mexican and more.
- Diners are encouraged to share their experiences and be a part of the conversation on Twitter and Instagram by following @threesquarelv and using the hashtag #LVRW, and on Facebook by 'Liking' the Las Vegas Restaurant Week, http://fb.com/lasvegasrestaurantweek.
Last year, Three Square suspended Las Vegas Restaurant Week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to focus its efforts on emergency food distribution. Food insecurity in Southern Nevada remains above pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 364,000 community members - or one in six - don't know where their next meal is coming from. Additionally, one in four children is now living in a food-insecure household.