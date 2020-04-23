Las Vegas Philharmonic to Launch Interactive Digital Music Education Experience for Students

Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will launch the first edition of 'orKIDStra Digital', a free, interactive education experience that introduces children to the instruments of the orchestra through images, storytelling and sound. Typically delivered onsite at schools as part of the organization's innovative Music Van program, the LVP Education team has taken the program online to benefit students at home. This immersive digital version of orKIDStra will bring the magic of music into students' homes and engage with them through interactive sound samples, visual imagery, and online activities. The first edition will be tailored for children in grades three to five and can be accessed from any device with internet. orKIDStra will be free for all to access, anytime starting April 27 with future enhancements planned. The community is invited to experience the program by visiting https://www.lvphil.org/education/music-van/.

"As our community navigates a new learn-from-home paradigm, the first phase of the Philharmonic's newly launched 'orKIDStra Digital: Orchestra 101' provides another resource for educators and parents to utilize in order to continue progress with students' music education," shares Kevin Eberle, director of education. "Through an exploration of sound and mechanics, as well as the connection to Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians, we are excited to provide one more way students, teachers, parents, and our community can engage with music from wherever they are," he adds.

Las Vegas Philharmonic's commitment to building community through music, enriching lives through culture and igniting passion through education is steadfast. The orchestra has a demonstrated and long history of providing access to music and education, and Music SPARK further illustrates LVP's belief in their essential role to enrich lives in the Las Vegas community: Supporting Young Musicians, Providing Access & Resources, Kindling Passion for thousands of our fellow Southern Nevadans.

All the LVP's education and community enrichment programs are supported through the generosity of donations by corporations and individuals. Contributions to aid the LVP in its mission can be made by visiting https://www.lvphil.org/support/ or by phone at 702-258-5438.





