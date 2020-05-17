Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Offers Take Home Comedy Delivery Service

They say that laughter is the best medicine and Don Barnhart may have the antidote just for you. Delirious Comedy Club and Jokesters Comedy Club of Las Vegas are now offering Delirious Delivery - Curbside Comedy bringing professional standup comedy shows to your home, office or venue.

"These are unprecedent times and the thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter. Laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health,", says Las Vegas based comedian Don Barnhart.

According to Help.org, "Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."

Since the mandatory shutdown of Las Vegas, Barnhart, like so many other entertainers have been sidelined from performing. Don added, "Many have tried doing Zoom shows, Facebook live and even one on one shows but without an actual live audience, the shows always seemed a bit flat."

Barnhart is owner and resident headliner of both Jokesters Comedy Club and Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas and says, "We've been inundated with phone calls and emails from friends, fans and comedians asking when we will be reopening and as of yet, we still don't have the answer as our shows are located inside of casinos and casinos are not yet allowed to open. And that's why Don came up with idea of doing Curbside Comedy - shows delivered directly to your home, office or venue."

The Delirious Delivery - Curbside Comedy Shows are produced by Don Barnhart, a national headliner with multiple residencies in Las Vegas. Barnhart has traveled the world entertaining the troops and his Dry Bar Comedy Special is nearing 1 million hits. "Restrictions are starting to lift in Las Vegas, but it may still be awhile until our showrooms reopen and people are really starting to stress out, get cabin fever and need to laugh."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd-1nUuHZCM

Social distancing and CDC protocols are emphasized. "We are still following all social distance guidelines", added Barnhart. "We provide a professional show with either me or one of our resident headliners along with an opening act, sound system and lights. The homeowner, venue or business provides the audience making sure there is a 6-foot spacing between the performance area/mic and the audience, small groups of 4-6 may sit together but must keep the 6-foot rule between other groups."

"Although we've always done private shows, especially around New Year's Eve, The Curbside Comedy Shows were really inspired by my friend and comedian, Lars Callieou, who started the Firepit Comedy series in Edmonton," said Barnhart. "Lars told me about all the success they were having and suggested it might work in Vegas once we get to Phase 1 and start lifting restrictions."

Delirious Delivery Curbside Comedy Shows can be easily set up in a driveway, backyard or inside a house. Barnhart went on to say, "We've done shows at the top of the stairs, diving boards, cul-de-sacs and more although empty venues, meeting spaces and banquet halls are the best."

Since 1992, Barnhart has been producing and performing comedy shows entertaining the troops around the world and co-star in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic about the importance of bringing laughter to those serving overseas so he knows a thing or two about setting up and doing shows in unique settings. Don added, "When overseas entertaining the troops we've done shows on flatbeds, active flight lines, surrounded by landmines. We've choppered in and done shows on the flight deck of a battleship, an aircraft carrier and much more."

What better way to kick of the Memorial Day Weekend than with a Delirious Delivery Curbside Comedy Show?

For more information, please visit http://deliriouscomedyclub.com or contact Don directly at don@donbarnhart.com





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You