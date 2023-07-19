Las Vegas Artist Launches One-Night-Only Exhibit At Jackson Street Project, September 9

The Jackson Street Project is a series of more than thirty large-scale sculptures all created using the rusty and mangled rebar from the tearing up and redevelopment of Jackson Street on the Historic Westside.

This is the road that held up Sammy Davis Jr and Nat King Cole when they walked on Jackson Street to grab a late-night bite or get their hair cut. During segregation, they were allowed to perform on the Strip, but they had to stay and eat on the Westside. Jackson Street became the epicenter of black culture and commerce with thriving hotels, casinos, restaurants, and local businesses. With the recent completion of the historic Jackson Street, there is hope to see major redevelopment and new businesses moving into the area.

The Jackson Street Project is all about the potential of things. The sculptures highlight the potential of discarded rusty rebar, thrown away toys, worn out teddy bears, discarded chop shops, and scrap metal. However, it's an easy leap to see the potential of discarded communities, neighborhoods, and people. It is the artists hope to make this a national touring show that goes to disadvantaged communities as an opportunity for education on revitalization.

This one-night-only exhibit is free and open to the public, and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Doyle, 418 W. Mesquite Ave., 89106 in downtown Las Vegas. No reservations are required.

After the opening the works will be available for viewing by appointment only in the artist's studio next to The Doyle. For more information about the venue, visit www.thedoylelasvegas.com.

Steven Spann is a post-consumption mixed media artist working primarily in Las Vegas, NV. His work is deeply rooted in social practice. Many of his past exhibits have focused on audience members bringing him post-consumption material while other exhibits engage audience members to contribute text or images. One form of engagement determines value in discarded objects while another form determines value in text. Either way, the audience plays an integral role in the direction of the work.

Spann's work has been exhibited in Las Vegas casinos, international furniture markets, conventions, shopping malls, and traditional galleries. He has exhibited in Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, and LA. His work has been featured on National Public Radio, Dallas Morning News, Las Vegas Review-Journal, New York Times, and Las Vegas Weekly. Spann is also an Art Production Fund artist having participated in the P3 Studio residency at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino.