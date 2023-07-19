Las Vegas Artist Launches One-Night-Only Exhibit At Jackson Street Project, September 9

This one-night-only exhibit is free and open to the public.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Photo 2 Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE Photo 3 Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

The Jackson Street Project is a series of more than thirty large-scale sculptures all created using the rusty and mangled rebar from the tearing up and redevelopment of Jackson Street on the Historic Westside.  

This is the road that held up Sammy Davis Jr and Nat King Cole when they walked on Jackson Street to grab a late-night bite or get their hair cut. During segregation, they were allowed to perform on the Strip, but they had to stay and eat on the Westside. Jackson Street became the epicenter of black culture and commerce with thriving hotels, casinos, restaurants, and local businesses. With the recent completion of the historic Jackson Street, there is hope to see major redevelopment and new businesses moving into the area.

The Jackson Street Project is all about the potential of things. The sculptures highlight the potential of discarded rusty rebar, thrown away toys, worn out teddy bears, discarded chop shops, and scrap metal.  However, it's an easy leap to see the potential of discarded communities, neighborhoods, and people. It is the artists hope to make this a national touring show that goes to disadvantaged communities as an opportunity for education on revitalization.   

This one-night-only exhibit is free and open to the public, and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Doyle, 418 W. Mesquite Ave., 89106 in downtown Las Vegas. No reservations are required.

After the opening the works will be available for viewing by appointment only in the artist's studio next to The Doyle. For more information about the venue, visit www.thedoylelasvegas.com.

Steven Spann is a post-consumption mixed media artist working primarily in Las Vegas, NV. His work is deeply rooted in social practice. Many of his past exhibits have focused on audience members bringing him post-consumption material while other exhibits engage audience members to contribute text or images. One form of engagement determines value in discarded objects while another form determines value in text. Either way, the audience plays an integral role in the direction of the work.

Spann's work has been exhibited in Las Vegas casinos, international furniture markets, conventions, shopping malls, and traditional galleries. He has exhibited in Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, and LA. His work has been featured on National Public Radio, Dallas Morning News, Las Vegas Review-Journal, New York Times, and Las Vegas Weekly. Spann is also an Art Production Fund artist having participated in the P3 Studio residency at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino.



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Nick Carter Will Bring the Who I Am Tour to Las Vegas Photo
Nick Carter Will Bring the 'Who I Am' Tour to Las Vegas

Fresh off the success of another Backstreet Boys world tour, beloved pop icon Nick Carter will return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years, with the singer-songwriter set to perform tracks from his solo catalog – along with select Backstreet Boys favorites and new solo music – for audiences across the U.S. 

2
Imagine Exhibitions Launches its Summer Combo Ticket Photo
Imagine Exhibitions Launches its Summer Combo Ticket

 Imagine Exhibitions, a leader in narrative-driven, immersive experiences is matching the hot weather with its hottest deal of the summer with the launch of its Summer Combo Ticket featuring all three of its Las Vegas attractions: Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at Luxor, along with Real Bodies and Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure, both at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas.

3
Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Celebrated for his clean and relatable comedic style, Bargatze will present an additional show of “The Be Funny” Tour at Encore Theater on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public this Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

4
Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum To Celebrate Its Namesakes Birthday With Free Admission Photo
Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum To Celebrate Its Namesake's Birthday With Free Admission

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will honor late, legendary artist, Rita Deanin Abbey, with free admission to all guests on Thursday, July 20, the date of her birth. Additionally, the celebration will continue with buy-one-get-one-free admission, beginning Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 31.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You