Kelly Clarkson Postpones August Las Vegas Residency Dates

Last month, Kelly Clarkson kicked off her "Studio Sessions" Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled to run through November 15, 2025. Now, the GRAMMY winner and talk show host has announced that she will be postponing the remainder of her August dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace due to the illness of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson shared in an Instagram post." The news comes after she had missed several appearances on her daytime talk show earlier this year, prompting several guest hosts.

She continued by expressing her appreciation for fans and ticketbuyers for their understanding: "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson was originally slated to perform her show on August 8, 9, 15, and 16. November shows, which take place 7, 8, 14, and 15, are still on sale here. The new residency follows Clarkson's previous sold-out exclusive Las Vegas engagement at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2023 and 2024. Take a look at photos from the opening of her show here and read her full statement below.

Kelly Clarkson is a multi-talented artist with over 25 million albums and 40 million singles sold worldwide. Her award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” now in its sixth season, has earned her multiple Emmy Awards, including wins for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Additionally, Kelly coached winning teams on “The Voice” in seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello