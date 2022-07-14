Joss Stone Performance at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Postponed

The Joss Stone performance originally scheduled for July 15, 2022 at Red Rock Casino has been postponed. A new date is forthcoming. For refunds, guests may return to point of purchase. For online purchases guests may reach out directly to Ticketmaster to request a refund. Ticketmaster online refunds may take up to 30 days to process. Original tickets will be valid for rescheduled date.



Artist statement via Twitter:



"I'm so very sorry to say this morning I tested positive for Covid. It seems to have gone straight to my throat with daggers. Not good! I am so very sorry that has happened. Unfortunately, our upcoming Vegas show will be lost until next year and so will the show in San Diego. So gutted about these two, but hoping we will get there next year. Right now, I have to do what's best for my body, so I can safely grow my little baby. So, rest I must."

