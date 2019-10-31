Jordan Von Haslow And Jacob Khalil Launch Vegas Residency On this November

After separately entertaining audiences in jazz clubs, cabarets and concert halls around the world for years, Jacob Khalil and Jordan von Haslow join forces to announce "Pure Imagination", the newest double act to play the Las Vegas Strip.

The multi-talented duo will take the stage at the Copa Room at the Tuscany Suites & Casino beginning Sunday, November 17, 2019, launching the residency with a limited preview engagement.

Jacob & Jordan feature some of their crowd-pleasing hits of reimagined standards, contemporary songs and original compositions, including "Come Fly With Me, A Million Dreams", "You Can Make the Pathway Bright", "S'wonderful" and "There's No Business Like Show Business".

Loosely chronicling their uniquely different paths in "the biz" and shared outlook of plucky optimism with music, humor and a supreme band led by the incomparable Matt Baker, "Pure Imagination" is 75 minutes of musical and comedy bliss.

Von Haslow most recently was seen in New York City in his one-man show, "Celebrating... Nat 'King' Cole", which closed on October 24, 2019 following a successful five month run at the West End Lounge. He has performed to sold-out audiences internationally in venues including Carnegie Hall, Chicago's Symphony Center and the Albury Hotel in Sydney, Australia. His performances include the New York production of "The Phantom of the Opera", the PBS presentation of Steppenwolf Theatre's "Mad Joy", "Leonard Bernstein: A Celebration" and the "Stephen Sondheim 80th Birthday Celebration" with the New York Pops.

If you've heard live piano music while passing through the Salt Lake International airport, then you've already heard Jacob Khalil. Sharing his original piano arrangements by day at the airport, and singing at a wide host of venues and theatres in the evening, there is virtually no musical medium in which he is not dabbling. Jacob can be heard regularly belting out song requests at Prime Piano Steak House & Piano Bar in Park City, Utah and playing chill jazz tunes at Sonoma Grill & Wine Bar in Salt Lake City. He has toured internationally to Brazil, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Austria, and Italy.

Australian born music Director Matt Baker has performed jazz festivals, clubs and concert halls in Australia, Europe, USA and the Pacific Rim. His sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner) and Judy Collins, as well as guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli, tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm. He was an award winner in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. The Montreux Jazz Festival also engaged the Matt Baker Trio as its exclusive in-house band for 2 years straight, where they performed 17 nights in the Montreux Festival Jazz Club, accompanying and supporting many of the headlining artists.

Tickets during the preview period are complementary. Reservations are required and can be made exclusively at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2JDdy26.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You