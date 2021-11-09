Jon Lovitz Has A New Las Vegas Residency At The Laugh Factory Inside The Tropicana Las Vegas

The renowned Laugh Factory has announced the residency of comedy legend, Jon Lovitz, performing Nov 22-24, Nov 29-Dec 1, Dec 6-8, Dec 27-29, with additional 2022 dates to be announced.

One of the best known comedians of the past 35 years, Jon Lovitz began his career with the famous improv group, The Groundlings, in 1982. After appearing with the group on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and debuting one of his most famous personas, "Tommy Flanagan of Pathological Liars Anonymous," Lovitz secured his position among the comedy elite and joined Saturday Night Live in 1985. Well known for his distinct voice, Lovitz has had many voice-over roles, appeared in over 60 films including A League of Their Own, The Wedding Singer and Rat Race and has sung at Carnegie Hall three times. Proven to be a multi-faceted entertainer, Lovitz is a rare performer who began a successful acting career before making his mark as a stand-up comedian. Jon Lovitz headlines nightclubs, theatres, and casinos across the country with his hysterical stand up act... and now you can see him LIVE in his new residency at the Laugh Factory inside the Tropicana Las Vegas!

"I owe my stand-up career to Jamie Masada, the owner and founder of the Laugh Factory. He let me learn and develop my act at his Hollywood club, and I am thrilled and honored to have a residency at the Las Vegas location," says Lovitz.

Laugh Factory is equally thrilled to have Jon Lovitz, continue in his 7 pm time slot, Mon-Wed, (check for show dates.) "Jon is an amazing comedy talent who packed the house through his five-week summer run, getting standing ovations every show! Okay, maybe it was every other show, yeah that's it..." Says Laugh Factory Las Vegas, General Manager, Harry Basil.

With locations in Hollywood, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Chicago, Reno, and San Diego. The Laugh Factory is known around the world as one of the premiere spots for comedy.

Celebrating its 9-year anniversary at the Tropicana Hotel, Laugh Factory Las Vegas continues to book comedy superstars in its nightly 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. shows.

Jon Lovitz will perform at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. General admission is $49.95, VIP seating is $59.95, and Golden Circle & VIP booth seating is $69.95 plus taxes and applicable fees.

For tickets, call 702-739-2411 or toll free 1-800-829-9034. The Tropicana Las Vegas Box Office is open daily from 12:00 noon to 11:30 p.m. or visit www.TropLV.com.