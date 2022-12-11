Jokesters Comedy Club Receives Second BEST OF LAS VEGAS Award
Jokesters Comedy Club is located inside The Pegasus Showroom inside the Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel.
Don Barnhart's Jokesters Comedy Club has announced that they've been named "Best of Las Vegas" for a second time by the Las Vegas Review Journal. "With all the incredible talent in Las Vegas, just being nominated is an award in and of itself", said Barnhart in a recent interview.
Jokesters Comedy Club is located inside The Pegasus Showroom inside the Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel which is the home to some of the best Classic Las Vegas Resident Shows including Frankly Frank, Carpenters Legacy, All Motown, All Shook Up (Elvis), BurlesQ, Late Night Magic, Wonderland and more.
Co-Producer Pete Housley of Admit VIP stated, "Classic Vegas entertainment has for more than a half-century included stand-up comedy and Don Barnhart's Jokesters rounds out our amazing genres of live-stage shows."
Known as "The Entertainment Capital of the World," Las Vegas is famous for its top-notch performances, dazzling casinos and award-winning restaurants and Jokesters Comedy Club is just minutes from the heart of the action on The Strip, right across from the new home of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Virgin Hotel and just one block away from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas - a popular destination for college sporting events, concerts and lectures.
Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Jokesters Comedy Club received their first 'Best of Las Vegas' award and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000th shows and beyond."
Comedian and producer Don Barnhart is also owner and resident headliner of Delirious Comedy Club inside the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino as well as the producer of The House of Magic, The Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii and is currently working on the opening of the Baja Ha Comedy Club in Cabo San Lucas.
In honor of being named the Best of Las Vegas Comedy Club, Jokesters Comedy Club is now offering the best ticket price in town with General Admission tickets starting at $19.95 which includes all taxes and fees. Jokesters offers free parking and is just steps from the parking lot. And if that weren't enough, there is now food being served in the Pegasus Bar before and after the shows.
Jokesters features live, professional comedy Friday & Saturday nights t 7:30pm. More information and tickets can be purchased at JokestersLasVegas.com or by calling the box office at 702-483-8056.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 9, 2022
Majestic Repertory Theatre rings in 2023 with an extended run of the cult rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Nevada Ballet Theatre Partners With PLAYSTUDIOS' PlayAWARDS Program
December 8, 2022
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, announced their first-ever partnership with Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT), the largest professional ballet company in the state.
Photos: NEWSICAL and A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Open in Las Vegas
December 7, 2022
Check out photos from opening night of two of Off-Broadway’s biggest hits, the award-winning NEWSical The Musical and the fan-favorite, A Musical About Star Wars, which both opened this week at The V Theater, located at The Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Acclaimed Pianist Keiko Matsui Will Perform at Santa Fe Station in April
December 7, 2022
Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LuvSeats Marketplace Partners With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital To Donate With Every Ticket Purchase
December 6, 2022
LuvSeats, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms, has announced a new partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.