Jokesters Comedy Club Receives Second BEST OF LAS VEGAS Award

Don Barnhart's Jokesters Comedy Club has announced that they've been named "Best of Las Vegas" for a second time by the Las Vegas Review Journal. "With all the incredible talent in Las Vegas, just being nominated is an award in and of itself", said Barnhart in a recent interview.

Jokesters Comedy Club is located inside The Pegasus Showroom inside the Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel which is the home to some of the best Classic Las Vegas Resident Shows including Frankly Frank, Carpenters Legacy, All Motown, All Shook Up (Elvis), BurlesQ, Late Night Magic, Wonderland and more.

Co-Producer Pete Housley of Admit VIP stated, "Classic Vegas entertainment has for more than a half-century included stand-up comedy and Don Barnhart's Jokesters rounds out our amazing genres of live-stage shows."

Known as "The Entertainment Capital of the World," Las Vegas is famous for its top-notch performances, dazzling casinos and award-winning restaurants and Jokesters Comedy Club is just minutes from the heart of the action on The Strip, right across from the new home of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Virgin Hotel and just one block away from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas - a popular destination for college sporting events, concerts and lectures.

Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Jokesters Comedy Club received their first 'Best of Las Vegas' award and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000th shows and beyond."

Comedian and producer Don Barnhart is also owner and resident headliner of Delirious Comedy Club inside the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino as well as the producer of The House of Magic, The Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii and is currently working on the opening of the Baja Ha Comedy Club in Cabo San Lucas.

In honor of being named the Best of Las Vegas Comedy Club, Jokesters Comedy Club is now offering the best ticket price in town with General Admission tickets starting at $19.95 which includes all taxes and fees. Jokesters offers free parking and is just steps from the parking lot. And if that weren't enough, there is now food being served in the Pegasus Bar before and after the shows.

Jokesters features live, professional comedy Friday & Saturday nights t 7:30pm. More information and tickets can be purchased at JokestersLasVegas.com or by calling the box office at 702-483-8056.