John Crist Will Make Labor Day Weekend Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Global comedy star John Crist will make his venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with “John Crist: Jokes for Humans” over Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public this Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Crist has amassed more than one billion video views and has sold out shows across the country. With popular specials like “John Crist: Would Like to Release a Statement” and the independently released “What Are We Doing?” Crist is sure to deliver can’t-miss laughs during this one-night-only event at the intimate Encore Theater.

Ticket Information:

Performance Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets start at $39.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

