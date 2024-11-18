Jimmy Carr Announces One Night Only Engagement At Wynn Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show “Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny.” One of the biggest-selling global comedians, Carr will bring his tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for one night only over Memorial Day Weekend for his venue debut on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Jimmy is a household name and is the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with Netflix in 2015, releasing four specials on the platform. He executive produced and presented an original panel show format for Netflix, “The Fix,” and has been a guest multiple times on U.S. staples such as “The Tonight Show,” “The Late, Late Show,” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien." Additionally, Jimmy is known for his hosting on UK television Channel 4’s “8 Out Of 10 Cats,” "8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown,” and “Big Fat Quiz Of The Year,” and presenting Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle UK” and “Your Face Or Mine.”

At the latest count, Jimmy has toured to forty-five different countries, and his last tour, “Terribly Funny,” sold over 1.2 million tickets globally. For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Ticket presales begin Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT and general on-sale begins Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com and JimmyCarr.com.

About Jimmy Carr:

Jimmy is a household name in UK television, well known for hosting Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year in addition to presenting Comedy Central’s Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine. He is a regular on all the top panel shows, including QI and A League Of Their Own, has performed as part of The Royal Variety Performance three times, hosts Channel 4 gameshow I Literally Just Told You and in 2025 will also host Last One Laughing UK on Amazon Prime.

Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with streaming behemoth Netflix in 2015, releasing four specials on the platform, Funny Business (2016) and Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017), His Dark Material (2021) and Natural Born Killer (2024). He also presented and exec-produced an original panel show format for Netflix, The Fix, and has been a guest multiple times on US staples such The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show and Late

Night With Conan O’Brien. He has performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival since 2003 with more appearances than any other UK act in that time.

Before making the move to streaming, Jimmy was one of the bestselling acts in the comedy DVD market, his eight titles (Live, Stand-Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being

Funny and Laughing & Joking) selling over 1.2 million copies between them. These shows are now all available on Jimmy’s YouTube channel, where he has accrued over 1.1 million subscribers and 436 million views since launching in 2018.

Jimmy is also a published author. He co-wrote The Naked Jape: Uncovering the Hidden World of Jokes in 2007 and his highly anticipated memoir Before & Laughter was released in September 2021, making The Sunday Times Bestsellers list.

