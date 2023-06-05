Jim Gaffigan Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With BARELY ALIVE Tour, December 2023

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jim Gaffigan will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of his all-new “Barely Alive” Tour this winter.

Gaffigan will return to his residency with his unique brand of humor and his hilarious life observations on Friday, December 8, 2023, and Saturday, December 9, 2023, with each show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public this Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Gaffigan recently released his ninth stand-up special, “Comedy Monster” on Netflix, which was nominated for a GRAMMY. Encore Theater is the ideal location to experience Gaffigan up close and personal ahead of the release of his tenth comedy special later this year.

For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. Tickets for his Barely Alive Tour, are currently available at JimGaffigan.com

A top ten comedian according to Forbes' 2019 comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar's 2022 list, Jim released his 9th stand-up special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix December 2021 which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora. Gaffigan will release his 10th comedy special this year, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor.

Gaffigan can currently be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, and stars as Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will also co-star Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix's Unfrosted, and co-stars in Susie Searches which premiered at TIFF last year and will hit theaters July 28th. Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max's Full Circle, a limited series from Steve Soderbergh and Ed Solomon which follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day NY. Full Circle will premiere July 13th.

Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar's highly anticipated animated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light – with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.”

Gaffigan also had two films recently in which he debuted as the lead. The comedic film Being Frank, and American Dreamer, a dark thriller which was the grand finale of 2019 for Jim and features him as a ride share driver who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer.

Gaffigan can also currently be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in IFC Films Tesla, as well as opposite Josh Hartnett in Saban Films' Most Wanted.

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob's Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Concords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning for which he has won 3 Emmys. In 2018 Jim served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

Gaffigan and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five loud and expensive children.